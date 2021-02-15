Sixth IoT exhibition underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The sixth Internet of Things exhibition (IoTex 2021) kicked off in Tehran International Exhibitions on Monday, IRNA reported.

During the event, domestic IoT-based products and services will be unveiled with Sourena Sattari, Vice President for Science and Technology, and Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, in attendance.

The unveiling of an IoT operator, smart farming system, smart health gadgets, the introduction of gateway for monitoring industrial production lines, the unveiling of 5G mobile operators, and the introduction of a system for connecting buildings to fire departments, are among the programs to be held during the event.

The exhibition is underway until February 16.

The Internet of things describes the network of physical objects — “things”—that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the Internet.

