Startup idea to save Iran over $3.5b by reducing power consumption

TEHRAN – An Iranian startup has come up with a plan whose implementation is going to prevent the loss of over 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity worth more than 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) in the country’s power plants.

Given the importance of energy consumption management, the Iranian Energy Ministry has urged all its affiliated companies and bodies to take necessary measures for promoting power consumption management and for preventing electricity losses.

In this regard, the Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (known as SATKAB) has invited knowledge-based companies and startups to propose new ideas for applying new methods and technologies to reduce energy consumption in various fields.

Among the project proposals presented to SATKAB with this approach, a primary plan suggested by a domestic knowledge-based company has been selected due to its efficiency and compliance with existing parameters and standards in this field.

SATKAB has established the necessary connections between this knowledge-based company and relevant organizations, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help implement their plan.

Back in December 2020, SATKAB established a science and technology park with the aim of facilitating and accelerating the activities of knowledge-based and research-oriented companies and with the perspective of supporting domestic manufacturing and export development in the water and electricity sector.

Development of technology and support of technology-based businesses in the water and electricity industry and providing a suitable platform to meet the needs of private knowledge-based and research-oriented companies is one of the priorities set by SATKAB.

Iranian Energy Ministry has been implementing several programs for managing electricity consumption across the country during peak periods.

Rewarding efficient electricity subscribers as well as holding training courses to teach consumption management methods with the help of knowledge-based companies and start-ups, as well as installing solar panels on the roofs of high-consuming subscribers' houses are among the programs implemented in this regard.

EF/MA