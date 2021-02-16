Inscribed testament of Commander Soleimani unveiled at Tehran art show

TEHRAN – A copy of the testament of Commander Qassem Soleimani inscribed by calligrapher Bahman Heidari was unveiled Tuesday during the Song of Sabalan Persian Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition at the Art Bureau in Tehran.

The exhibition features 50 works of calligraphy, calligraphic paintings and Persian paintings by 25 artists from the northwestern Iranian city of Ardebil. The showcase has been organized in collaboration with the Ardebil branch of the Art Bureau.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Art Bureau director Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman and several officials from Ardebil.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hojjatoleslam Qassem Jafarzadeh, the director of Ardebil department of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, said that the exhibit tries to promote a series of national, cultural and religious teachings to the visitors.

He called art a transnational and trans-religious language, which includes calligraphy, poetry, music and visual arts.

“We are responsible to move towards the high goals of Commander Soleimani, since we believe he is alive, and his life and manners are in line with the lofty ideals of the Islamic society for which had made great efforts,” he added.

“We commissioned this artwork in our department in Ardebil and wanted to have a share in these great goals,” he noted.

”These great goals are beautifully inscribed in this testament in the language of art,” he added.

The inscribed testament will be donated to the family of the Commander.

The exhibition will continue for 10 days.

After his assassination in Baghdad in January 2020, numerous cultural events were organized about Commander Soleimani.

The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art organized an art exhibit in which a selection of paintings and calligraphy works created by 60 Iranian artists during a two-day workshop at the Farshchian University of Iranian-Islamic Arts went on view under the title of “Tall Cypress of the Islamic Revolution” in February.

The Revayat Cultural Foundation organized a photo contest on the funeral of the martyr in the virtual exhibition named “My Commander” in September.

The photo contest was held in several categories including single photo, series, cellphones and young adults.

Photo: Calligrapher Bahman Heidari poses with an inscribed copy of the testament of Commander Qassem Soleimani at the Song of Sabalan Persian Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition at the Art Bureau in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW

