Industrial parks’ power outage problem discussed in TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN- During the 72nd session of the private sector-government dialogue council of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), which was held at the place of TCCIMA on Wednesday, the private sector representatives discussed the issue of electricity outages in the industrial parks and the resulted losses and damages.

Representatives of the private sector also stressed the need to compensate for these damages.

During the meeting, which was participated by Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey, the governor-general of Tehran, the direct and indirect effects of gas and electricity outages on guilds, industry, agriculture and people were examined.

At the beginning of the meeting, the chairman of the mentioned dialogue council said, “In the issue of power and gas outages, we were faced with incorrect policies of service providers”, adding, "Due to these outages, many units had problems and of course some used this opportunity to increase the price of their products.”

Later in the meeting, the managing director of Tehran Industrial Parks Company presented a report on the damages caused by power outages in the industrial parks.

MA/MA