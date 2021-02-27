Busts of Khayyam, Nikola Tesla to be set up in Belgrade, Tehran 

TEHRAN – Busts of the Persian poet and mathematician Omar Khayyam Neshaburi and Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla will be set up in Belgrade and Tehran in the near future based on a mutual agreement negotiated between the mayors of the cities.

In their virtual meeting held last week, Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojiic also agreed to set up busts of more Iranian and Serbian luminaries in the cities, Tehran Municipality has announced.

During the meeting, Hanachi said the coronavirus outbreak showed the world what has been learned is nothing compared to what is yet to learn, showing that more solidarity is needed to solve the world’s problems.

“Tehran and Belgrade have collaborated in different fields and we need to develop this collaboration. Based on the agreement between the two cities, the busts of Iranian and Serbian luminaires are scheduled to be built and set up in the cities,” Hanachi said.

“We are still experiencing the pandemic and we still have to deal with the coronavirus restrictions. Many cultural activities like movie theaters are closed, and our municipality is unable to offer its many services while under the sanctions,” he added.

“However, Tehran Municipality has provided assistance to those who suffered from the economic recession. And we hope to sign the Tehran-Belgrade sister cities agreement in person,” he added.

Radojiic said that Belgrade has been through a very hard year, like the rest of the world, and they’re concerned about the public’s health and the health care workers in particular.

Also, he spoke of the hospitality of the Iranian people and expressed his hope to be a good host in the future.

He said that the Belgrade Municipality also is continuing to work on its projects, as there have been significant changes in the city compared to the past.

Persian poet and mathematician Omar Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through the translation by the English writer Edward Fitzgerald of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.

Serbian engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) made dozens of breakthroughs in the production, transmission and application of electric power.

He invented the first alternating current (AC) motor and developed AC generation and transmission technology.

Photo: This combination photo shows a portrait of Nikola Tesla (L) and a sculpture of Khayyam.

