“The Night Visitor” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Night Visitor: And Other Stories” by B. Traven has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Manijeh Araqizad.

The book contains ten of Traven’s remarkable short stories. Three of them are long stories. The setting of “The Night Visitor” is a hacienda deep in the Mexican bush where a lonely American recreates in his imagination an eerie world of Indian folk legend.

“The Cattle Drive” is a vivid description of a cowboy’s trek with a thousand head of cattle across the Mexican plains; it has all the authenticity that Hollywood Westerns lack.

“Macario”, which was made into a prize-winning motion picture, is a wry Mexican fable about an Indian woodcutter who makes a compact with the devil to save his family from starvation.

Among seven shorter stories, some are based on incidents from contemporary Mexican life, others on ancient Indian folk legends. All have spontaneity, humor and warmth.

The mysterious B. Traven was born in Chicago, spent his youth in Germany as an itinerant actor and revolutionary journalist, became a seaman on tramp steamers, settled in Mexico in the early 1920s, and began recording his experience in novels and stories.

In the United States, his best-known novel is “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of B. Traven’s “The Night Visitor”.

