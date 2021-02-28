Tourism, transport ministers ink MOU to boost maritime tourism

TEHRAN- Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami to deepen cooperation and expand bilateral ties.

The MOU aims at developing maritime tourism and make the best use of its potential in the southern and northern coasts of the country, according to a press release issued by the tourism ministry.

Promoting the culture of using the sea as a tool to increase social vitality, development of coastal activities in the form of environmentally-friendly plans and programs, and creating the necessary grounds for cooperation and exchange of knowledge and information were also among the topics of the agreement.

The traditional skills of building and sailing Iranian Lenj boats in the Persian Gulf was another issue discussed by the two ministers to find a way to safeguard the endangered UNESCO-registered tradition for future generations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Mounesan said that the tourism ministry tries its best to leave single product tourism behind and diversify tourism products.

A focus on the country’s natural capacities along with the historical and cultural capacities could attract more domestic and foreign tourists as well as create more job opportunities in some deprived areas, he explained.

He also expressed hope that constructing seaside hotels on the northern and southern coasts and bringing the international cruise ships would also boost maritime tourism in the country.

For his part, Eslami said that having a well-organized program for the development of beaches and the use of marine recreation is a priority for the transport ministry.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the county to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

ABU/AFM