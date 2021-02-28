Nuclear chief: Iran will respond if IAEA board adopts negative resolution

TEHRAN - Iran will respond appropriately in case the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issues a resolution against Iran for suspending the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) warned on Sunday.

That Additional Protocol allows the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.

“If the Board of Governors adopts a resolution against Iran, we will show an appropriate reaction,” Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to Press TV.

Salehi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. The statement by Salehi came just a day before the IAEA board is to convene for a session on Iran.

Salehi, a nuclear physicist and Iran’s former ambassador to the IAEA, added that Tehran has sent a letter to the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog informing the international body of the issue.

Iran has stopped its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol under the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, a law passed in December by the Parliament.

According to the move, any footage recorded by cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites will no longer be shared with the IAEA, but will be retained by Iran for three months, after which they will be permanently deleted if the U.S. sanctions are not lifted.

The IAEA board is slated to convene its regular March meeting on Monday to discuss a range of issues, including its verification and monitoring activities in Iran and the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the country, according to the UN nuclear watchdog’s website.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran ahead of the suspension of the Additional Protocol to discuss issues surrounding the move. During his visit, Iran and the IAEA agreed to continue cooperation while the Iranian administration goes ahead with the implementation of the December law.