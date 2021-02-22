IAEA will continue ‘necessary verification’ of Iran’s nuclear activities: statement

TEHRAN – Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog issued a joint statement on Sunday confirming that the two sides reached an agreement according to which the UN body “will continue with its necessary verification and monitoring activities” of Iran’s nuclear sites for up to 3 months.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Sunday that the two sides had reached the temporary "technical understanding" following his trip to Iran, which had recently said plans to scale back cooperation with the global nuclear watchdog in retaliation to illegal sanctions in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The interim deal reached Sunday would alleviate the impact of Iran pulling out of the Additional Protocol, Grossi said. "What we agreed to is something that is viable, it's useful to bridge this gap that we are having now, salvages the situation now," he said.

He said the same number of international inspectors will remain in Iran.

"This is not a replacement for what we used to have. This is a temporary solution that allows us to continue to give to the world assurances of what is going on there, in the hope that we can return to a fuller picture," said Grossi.

While in Tehran on Sunday, Grossi met with Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to the joint statement, “Iran continues to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.”

Following is the text of the joint statement.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recalled and reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and enhanced mutual trust that led to the Joint Statement in Tehran on 26 August 2020, and the importance of continuing that cooperation and trust.

The AEOI informed the IAEA that in order to comply with the act passed by the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran called “Strategic Action to Cease Actions and Protect the interest of Iranian Nation” (The “Law”) Iran will stop the implementation of the voluntary measures as envisaged in the JCPOA, as of 23 February 2021.

In view of the above and in order for the Agency to continue its verification and monitoring activities, the AEOI and the IAEA agreed:

1. That Iran continues to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before.

2. To a temporary bilateral technical understanding, compatible with the Law, whereby the IAEA will continue with its necessary verification and monitoring activities for up to 3 months (as per technical annex).

3. To keep the technical understanding under regular review to ensure it continues to achieve its purposes.