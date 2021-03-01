Vancouver film festival to screen “Doll”, “Song Sparrow” from Iran 

TEHRAN – The short movies “Doll” and “Song Sparrow” from Iranian filmmakers have been selected to be screened at the 16th Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF), which will open in the Canadian city on March 4.

“Doll” directed by Nasrin Golreyhan will be competing in the Be Like Water section.

The film is about a woman journalist who finds a baby girl in a war-torn city. The borders are closed to the girl, and she will be killed if she stays in the city. This film is about people who need peace, but are on the battlefield.

“Song Sparrow” by director Farzaneh Omidvarnia will be screened in the Your Worst Enemy category.

A group of refugees flee in search of a better life. They pay a smuggler to take them across borders, in a refrigerated truck, however, the freezing temperature inside the truck turns their hopes for a better future into a fierce struggle for survival.

“Song Sparrow” is among the 96 short animated movies qualifying for the Academy Awards 2021 longlist.

“This year’s virtual festival showcases an international lineup of short and feature-length films, from narrative and documentary to experimental and animation,” the organizers have announced

The event, which will run until March 14, celebrates the complexity and diversity of ways girls and women choose to challenge, overcome and inspire themselves, each other, their communities and our world today.

Photo: “Song Sparrow” by director Farzaneh Omidvarnia.

MMS/YAW

