TCCIMA honors exemplary entrepreneurs

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) awarded Amin al-Zarb badge of entrepreneurship to exemplary entrepreneurs of the country in a ceremony on Tuesday.

It was the fifth edition of awarding the mentioned prize by the TCCIMA for the promotion of entrepreneurship in the country.

The prize was first awarded in a ceremony in January 2017 on the occasion of the 133rd establishment anniversary of TCCIMA and the second ceremony for awarding the prize was held in January 2018 concurrent with the 134th establishment anniversary of the chamber.

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, and Tehran Mayor Pirooz Hanachi were present in this year’s event.

The mentioned prize is named after Mohammad-Hassan Amin al-Zarb, a highly influential Iranian businessman (born in 1856), who was the first private sector investor in Iran and set up the first union of private sector in the country. He was one of the most famous and influential entrepreneurs of Iran with many prominent achievements in entrepreneurship.

MA/MA