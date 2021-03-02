Iran remain unchanged at FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team remained in the 23rd place at the FIBA World Ranking Men.

The team are the second best team in Asia.

The U.S. maintain top spot and Spain, Australia, Argentina and Serbia rounding out the top five.

There was movement just outside the top five, however, with Greece leapfrogging France into sixth place after both teams split their February games in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers.

Further down the rankings saw big jumps for teams that played in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Kazakhstan claimed two decisive victories over Sri Lanka and one over Palestine to move up five spots to No. 74 while Bahrain moved up six spots to No. 101 after falling to No. 58 Lebanon but then winning by three points over Iraq.

Iran have been drawn with the U.S., France and OQT Victoria winner (Canada, China, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey, Uruguay) in Pool A of the Men’s Olympic Tournament.

Due to the suspension of FIBA competitions, an adjustment was made to the algorithm for the rankings in December by extending the expiration date of past results by eight months in order to ensure that results from two Olympic Games are at all times included in the calculations which weigh data from the past eight years.