Tourism minister cuts ribbon on accommodation centers in Kashan 

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan inaugurated a hotel and two traditional guesthouses during his visit to the central city of Kashan on Tuesday.

A budget of five trillion rials ($119 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated for the establishment of the hotel, which is estimated to generate 120 job opportunities, CHTN reported.

The total budget for traditional guesthouses also amounts to 170 billion rials ($4 million), the report added. The guesthouses are expected to create 40 new jobs as well.

There is an additional 160 beds to the hospitality sector in the city with the inauguration of the accommodation centers.

Kashan is a historical city near Isfahan in the central part of Iran. Its history dates back to over ten thousand years ago, and it is home to some of the most beautiful buildings featuring Islamic architecture.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

The annual Golab-giri (rosewater distillation) ceremony of Kashan attracts huge crowds to the city every year. Some of the most ancient traces of civilization have been discovered near Kashan, at the Sialk archeological site.

