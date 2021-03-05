Iran’s IRGC foils hijack attempt on Ahvaz-Mashhad flight

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared it has thwarted a plot to hijack a plane en route from the southwestern city of Ahvaz to Mashhad in northeast Iran, according to Press TV.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC announced, “The noble and heroic nation of the Islamic Iran is informed that with the grace of God, the conspiracy to hijack a Fokker 100 aircraft belonging to Iran Air … which had taken off from Ahvaz airport to the holy city of Mashhad at 22:10 hours Thursday night was neutralized with the vigilance of the Guard’s flight security team.”

The flight made an emergency landing in the central city of Isfahan and the hijacker was arrested, according to the statement.

"According to initial assessments, the perpetrator of this conspiracy intended to land the plane at the airport of one of the southern littoral states of the Persian Gulf after the hijack."

The statement said all passengers were safe and traveled to their destination on an alternative flight.

The IRGC said the "dimensions and angles of the conspiracy” are still under investigation.

EE/PA