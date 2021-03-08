Sadi Foundation honors Japanese artist Hisako Tsunoda with lifetime achievement award

TEHRAN – The Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, honored Japanese artist Hisako Tsunoda with a lifetime achievement award during a ceremony held at Iran’s Cultural Office in Japan.

Hisako Tsunoda received an honorary diploma of the foundation presented to her by Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan Hossein Divsalar, the office announced in a press release published on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Divsalar said, “Iranologists and masters of Persian literature and language in Japan, as well as Iranian experts of Japanese language and literature, have had great roles in introducing the history and culture of the two nations.”

He added that Ms. Tsunoda has been active in the field of Persian language and literature for about 30 years while she is also active in Persian calligraphy.

For her part, Ms. Tsunoda expressed thanks to the Iranian cultural attaché for supporting her activities and expressed hope she can help promote Persian art and culture to the interested Japanese people.

The Japanese artist is currently teaching Persian calligraphy to interested Japanese applicants in online courses.

Her selection of calligraphy went on view in the Raqs-e Qalam International Exhibition of the Silk Road Calligraphy held in Iran in January.

Calligraphy works by 203 artists from 30 countries were showcased at the First Raqs-e Qalam International Exhibition and Conference of the Silk Road Calligraphy in a virtual exhibition, which officially opened in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO was the main organizer of the exhibition.

The walls across the city of Mashhad, as well as several historical monuments in Tehran and several other cities, displayed a selection of works through video mapping, a system using light and movement as media and buildings or other surfaces as a canvas for some huge, attention-grabbing statements.

The ancient Silk Road has existed for thousands of years, passing through many different empires, kingdoms, dynasties, and societies throughout history.

At certain times in its long history, traders could travel freely along these routes, whereas at others, travel was difficult or dangerous.

According to UNESCO, the Silk Road enriched the countries it passed through, transporting cultures, religions, languages, and, of course, material goods to societies across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and uniting them all with a common thread of cultural heritage and plural identities.

There are over 40 countries today along with the historic land and maritime Silk Roads, all still bearing witness to the impact of these routes in their cultures, traditions, and customs.



Photo: Hisako Tsunoda (R) receives an honorary diploma from Sadi Foundation from Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan Hossein Divsalar.

