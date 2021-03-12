Iranian children win awards at Bulgarian drawing contest 

TEHRAN – Iranian children have won the main awards at the 17th World Children’s Picture Contest in Sofia, Bulgaria, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Wednesday.

The children, who all are members of the IIDCYA, participated in the contest in 2019, which centered on the two topics “Free” and “Let’s play outside – your favorite games when you are in nature”.

Thirteen-year-old boy Arshia Farahani won the Little Zograf Prize of the competition, which is organized every year by the Malyk Zograf Foundation.

Amir-Ali Naqavi, Yasna Sadeghi and Mohammad-Mahyar Mahsian were among 12 children from across the world, who won a gold prize.

Among the silver prize winners were Mobina Sharafi and Sina Sarhangi, while Sadra Milani, Armita Changizi, Sahand Saadat, Arshia Farahani and Arshia Deilami won a bronze award.

Meanwhile, Diana Noshad, Hannaneh Tabei and Lachin Kalami won honorable mentions, and Zeinab Zafari, Yasna Sadeqi, Bahar Nasirian, Fatemeh-Zahra Qolizadeh, Nilia Aqasi and Zahra Havasi received a certificate of the competition.

University professors Ivana Eneva and Anna Bojadjieva, and graphic designer Denitsa Marinova were the members of the jury at the contest.

An exhibition displaying the winning works was organized at the Art Gallery of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia in September 2019.

The organizers said that they had thousands of entries from Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, India, Thailand, Egypt, South Korea, Oman, Slovenia, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Australia, the USA and the United Kingdom, and added, “We would like to point out the very strong presence of Iran that sent over 1600 drawings.”

Photo: A drawing by the 7-year-old Iranian girl Mobina Sharafi won a silver prize at the 17th World Children’s Picture Contest in Sofia, Bulgaria.

MMS/YAW