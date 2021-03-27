Gas supply to power plants, major industries up 8bcm in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by the dispatching director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), gas supply to the country’s power plants and major industries increased eight billion cubic meters (bcm) in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Mohammadreza Joulaei said the power plants received 167 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day on average in 1398, which was increased to 181 mcm in 1399 (last year).

Last week, the managing director of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) said that Iran’s daily gas transmission capacity will increase 110 million cubic meters (mcm) through operating the sixth and ninth national gas transferring pipelines.

Bahram Salavati said that the implementation of these huge gas transferring projects, while strengthening the stability of gas flow, will increase the country's gas transferring capacity by 110 million cubic meters per day, with the aim of permanent, stable and reliable gas transmission to the southwest, west and northwest of the country and strengthen gas exports.

