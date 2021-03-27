Zarif buoyant over ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ with China

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran on Saturday praised the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Tehran and Beijing.

In a landmark move on Saturday, Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was visiting Tehran, signed “the 25-year strategic roadmap” between the two countries.

“Pleased to welcome my Chinese friend & counterpart, FM Wang Yi, to Tehran,” Zarif tweeted.

“Excellent exchange on the expansion of global, regional, and bilateral cooperation in the context of our comprehensive strategic partnership, culminated in the signing of a historic 25-year strategic roadmap,” Zarif stated.

PA/PA