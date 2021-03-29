Commodities worth over $112m exported from Golestan province in a year

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 267,000 tons of non-oil products valued at $112.8 million have been exported from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Ebrahim Hosseini, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that the value and weight of the exported products show 19 percent and 25 percent fall, respectively, on an annual basis.

The official said that the decline in the export is the result of coronavirus pandemic and some limitations imposed by the regional countries such as Turkmenistan.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi also put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which is the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, and that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

MA/MA