TEDPIX loses 3,700 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,799 points on Tuesday.

The index closed at 1.303 million points.

The first market’s index fell 3,868 points, and the second market’s index drops 3,925 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

Market analyst Amir-Ali Amir-Baqeri has recently told IRNA that Iranian stock market is moving in the right direction and will reach stability in the near future.

