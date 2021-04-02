Islamic Revolution Art Week set for April 7-14

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Art Week has been set for April 7 to 14 as the organizers unveiled a poster for the event on Tuesday.

The art week is organized every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini who was killed by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

The Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year will also be announced during this festival, which is organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The longlist of nominees for the title was announced in mid-March and the winner will be selected from among the five finalists, the names of whom will be disclosed in the near future.

Poet Afshin Ala is on the list that features 14 artists and cultural figures.

Ala has been selected for “his timely literary response to events in society and creating the poetry book ‘Sarbaznameh’ (‘Book of Soldiers’) in mourning for General Qassem Soleimani.”

Tehran-based French writer and illustrator Claire Joubert is also among the nominees. She has received the nomination for her books based on stories from the Holy Quran, including “The Woven Shoes” and “Small Drops”.

Director and screenwriter Jalil Saman has been nominated for his trilogy, “Gift of Darkness”, “Butterfly” and “Breath” on the Islamic Revolution, and the popular TV series “The Antique”.

Author and storyteller Mohammadreza Sarshar has received a nomination for having written 143 books for children and young adults.

Director and screenwriter Siavash Sarmadi was selected for his 8-episode documentary, “Syria: A Report on a Major Crisis”.

The list also features graphic artists Mikail Barati and Mohammadreza Doostmohammadi, photographer Ali Haddadi, animators Mohammadreza Hesai and Hossein Saffarzadegan, producer Mohammadreza Shafah, authors Zeinab Erfanian and Vahid Yaminpur, painter Abdolhamid Qadirian, and poet Ali-Mohammad Moaddab.

The organizers also plan to select the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year for 2020. The 2020 Islamic Revolution Art Week was canceled due to the pandemic.

Photo: A poster for the 2021 Islamic Revolution Art Week.

MMS/YAW