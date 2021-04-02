What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeid Gholami is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until April 9 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.



Painting

* Bavan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Adena Mirzakhanian, Puneh Oshidari, Elham Purkhani, Elham Etemadi, Mahshid Roshantabar and Shabnam Jahanshahi.

The exhibit named “There Are No Rules for Connecting Us” will continue until April 19 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Golestaneh, Bahman Mohammadi, Zahra Qarakhani, Shohreh Mehran, Puya Razi, Sassan Nasiri, Rasul Akbarlu, Rozita Nosrati, Parvaneh Etemadi and several other artists is underway at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Perspective: The Painter” will run until April 16 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A group of artists, including Mohammad-Ebrahim Jafari, Shirin Pilevari, Mohammad-Ali Bani-Asadi, Shahin Tabanfar, Bahman Niku, Reza Mafi, Siavash Kasrai and Nosratollah Moslemian, are showcasing a collection of their paintings in an exhibition at the Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum.

The exhibition will continue until April 20 at the museum located at 35 Esfandiar Blvd., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Alireza Chalipa, Kolsum Salehi, Elham Yazdanian, Ali Ganjavi, Maryam Sabbaghpur, Mahbubeh Karamli, Amir Karim and dozens of other artists is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibitions will run until April 19 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Artworks by a group of artists in various media are on display in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibit runs until April 13 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Habib Farajabadi, Asareh Akasheh, Ashkan Abdoli, Vahid Hakim, Shahla Hosseini, Ali Beheshti, Elmira Iravanizadeh, and Morteza Ardalan.

Entitled “Black Square”, the exhibit will be running until April 6 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.



Photo

* A collection of photos Amir Alimi, Masud Qarai, Sorush Kiai, Bita Hushmand, Mohsen Yazdipur, Behnam Sediqi, Golnaz Zibandehkhu, Majid Farahani and several other photographers is on display in an exhibition at Vali-e Asr Street Museum.

The exhibit will be running until April 14 at the museum located Karimitinat Alley near Monirieh Square.

MMS

