Famed Iranian archaeologist Mir-Abedin Kaboli dies at 76

TEHRAN – Mir-Abedin Kaboli, a celebrated Iranian archaeologist who took part in various excavations across the Iranian plateau, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Born in 1943 in Babol, northern Iran, Kaboli started his professional career at the general directorate of archeology in 1971 and since then he has participated in many archeological excavations in Haft Tappeh, Tapeh Abu Fandowa, and Shahdad, amongst some other sites, ISNA reported.

Excavations at Shahdad, an ancient site in southeast Kerman province, was one of his most famed missions, which yielded jewelry from the 3rd millennium BC. An archaeological team, led by Kaboli, discovered the ruins of a developed ancient city with industrial and residential areas and a graveyard after fourteen stages of excavations in Shahdad.

Kaboli was honored in 2016 as one of the greats of Iran's cultural heritage. He died of kidney failure in his hometown.

