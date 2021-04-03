Trade between Iran, UAE stands at $14b in a year

TEHRAN- The value of trade between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at $14.279 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), an official with Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

Farzad Piltan, the director-general of TPO’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, also put the weight of annual trade between the two countries at 20.34 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 28-percent growth year on year.

Last July, TPO had held a meeting of its Commodity-Country Desk on trade with the UAE.

Participated by TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, the meeting was aimed at discussing the ways for increasing exports of agricultural products to the UAE.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government is now pursuing.

First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri has called for developing non-oil exports as the only way for realizing the motto of boosting production.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry should provide the necessary bases for the development of [non-oil] exports by expanding and strengthening economic diplomacy,” he said in a meeting on reviewing ways of boosting economic relations with the neighboring countries and supporting non-oil exporters.

Emphasizing that 15 neighboring countries and countries such as China and India and Eurasian members should be targeted as the most important export destinations of the country, Jahangiri called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies to strengthen economic diplomacy and focus on these export destination countries to provide the necessary infrastructure for the development of exports to these nations.

