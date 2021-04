Two Iranian wrestlers banned for four years

TEHRAN – Iran's National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) has imposed a four-year ban on two wrestlers.

Masoud Kamarvand and Arman Tahmasebi have been banned from all sport for a period of four years after they tested positive for prohibited substances.

Freestyler Kamarvand has been banned for using anabolic steroid stanozolol. His suspension has started from Jan. 24.

Tahmasebi has been banned for using steroid anabolic boldenone from Jan. 31 until Jan. 30, 2025.