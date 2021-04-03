Art Dubai 2021 showcases artworks by Iranian artists

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artists were showcased at Art Dubai 2021, which came to an end on Saturday.

The artworks have been selected by the Tehran galleries Dastan’s Basement, +2, Khak and Saradipour Art International, which also has opened a branch in Los Angeles.

Dastan’s Basement participated in the event with artworks by Mamali Shafahi, Yusha Bashir, Iman Raad, Farrokh Mahdavi and Taba & Shooki, while +2 took part in the fair with two paintings by Andisheh Avini.

Khak took artworks by Nargess Hashemi, Mandana Moqaddam, Golnaz Fathi, Kurosh Shishegaran, Mojtaba Ramzi and Masud AkhavanJam, and the Saradipour Art International put on view 40 paintings by Moslem Khezri.

The 14th edition of the fair, recognized as West Asia’s leading art fair for showcasing local, regional and international artists, took place in an adapted format at Dubai International Financial Centre from March 29 to April 3 with 50 galleries from 31 countries showcasing a diverse selection of artworks, artists and practices that reflects the multicultural identity of the city.

Due to the pandemic, the fair opened with the first three days restricted to VIPs and invitation-only guests. The fair’s artistic director, Pablo del Val, said that he is pleased with the performance of the 2021 edition.

“Doing a very straightforward fair, where the relationship between the visitor and the work of art is raw, is amazing… It’s been a different exercise for collectors. There are fewer distractions around,” he added.

Photo: A painting by Moslem Khezri that was showcased at the 14th Art Dubai.



