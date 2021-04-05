Iranian troupe to perform adaptation of Lorca’s “Yerma” in Tehran

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe plans to perform a loose adaptation of Federico Garcia Lorca’s “Yerma” at Tehran’s Molavi Hall on Wednesday.

Nasim Adabi and Neda Shahrokhi will co-direct the play named “Night/Exterior/Yerma”, which is about Yerma, a woman who fights for her dream, not giving up due to prejudice.

The Yerma story and real stories from the lives of the cast members are interwoven in the play.

The original play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

A cast of actors selected from the students at the Fanoose Honar Theater School in Tehran will perform the play.

Sajjad Baqeri, Atefeh Ghazanfari, Alireza Abdolalizadeh, Sugand Hosseini and Danial Mohammadi are among the students.

Iranian troupes have previously performed adaptations of “Yerma” at Iranian theaters and international events.

Milad Nikabadi directed “Bitter like Blood in the Veins of Yerma” at the White Tower International Theater Festival in Belarus in September 2012.

The Creative Theatre Company from Tehran staged “Momma Yerma” at the 15th Teatralny Kufar International Student and Youth Theater Festival in Minsk, Belarus in September 2018.

The play directed by Farzin Nobarani received the award for best professional play and its star, Shabnam Eskandari, was named best actress at the festival.

“Momma Yerma” deals with the themes of isolation, passion and frustration but also the underlying themes of nature, marriage, jealousy and friendship.

Photo: A poster for “Night/Exterior/Yerma”.

