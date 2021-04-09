15 newly-found petroglyph sites documented in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian archaeologists and cultural heritage experts have completed the documentation process of the fifteen sites of petroglyph, which were discovered last year in the plains of Meshginshahr county, northwest of the country.

The sites were discovered last [Iranian calendar] year (ended March 20) and now their documentation process has come to an end, Emamali Imani, the tourism chief of Meshginshahr, said on Thursday.

According to the official, the historical sites contain over 100,000 petroglyphs, which are rare in their kinds in northwestern Iran.

“The discovered objects bear depictions of human beings in archery, cavalry in rhythmic and magical themes… Some of those date back to 40,000 years ago.”

In November 2018, Imani announced that new traces of prehistoric relics and petroglyphs were detected through an archeological survey in Meshginshahr county.

Some petroglyphs depict mountain goats, boat anchors, shooting and scenes of war, and scenes of deer hunting in individual and collective forms, the official stated.

The rock art can be seen in some mountainous regions across the country, offering good clues to help shed light on daily life in the distant past, though some of which bear figurative figures.

