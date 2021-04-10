‘PMO to fully support entities active in maritime sectors’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad has said his organization plans to take all the necessary measures for supporting the companies active in various maritime sectors during the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

“In line with the current year’s motto which is “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles”, PMO has put it on the agenda to provide necessary supports for producers in order to facilitate the process of import and export of goods in the country’s ports,” Rastad said.

According to the official, one of the important tasks of the Ports and Maritime Organization is to support production centers and industrial units that are active in the area under the supervision of the organization.

Domestic producers that export their products through the country's commercial ports will also be subject to the mentioned supportive mechanisms and will definitely be supported to be able to export their products at the lowest possible costs, Rastad stressed.

He further noted that significant measures have been taken to supply the equipment required by the Ports and Maritime Organization from domestic manufacturers in order to support domestic production.

PMO will pursue its programs in this regard more seriously during the current year, he added.

Back in March, Rastad had said that despite the sanctions imposed on Iran’s shipping activities, loading and unloading of goods have been noticeably successful at the Iranian ports.

Making the remarks addressing the journalists and reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the PMO directors, the official said, “Many fruitful measures were taken in most of the ports, while some good development projects were also implemented this year”.

While the enemy is trying to halt Iran’s exports and imports through imposing sanctions, operations at Iranian ports are underway without interruption as the result of the PMO’s all-out efforts.

Meanwhile, as the PMO head has announced, 11 new development projects with 59 trillion rials (over $1.4 billion) of investment are currently underway at the Iranian ports.

Not only the sanctions haven’t been able to stop development activities at the ports of Iran, but some new development projects have also been defined, Rastad has said.

As the major gates of exports and imports, Iranian ports play a significant role in the country’s battle against the U.S. sanctions, and the ongoing operation at the ports indicates that they are playing their part perfectly.

EF/MA