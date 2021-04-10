New items added to intangible cultural heritage list

TEHRAN – A total of 12 new items from the northwestern Zanjan province have been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, CHTN reported.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the province, the report added.

Rajeyin Village’s Tazieh, Iranian passion play on religious events especially on the Day of Ashura, Golabar Village’s pottery, and the local games of Aradan Gashdi and Kolung Aghaji are among the items inscribed on the list.

The list also includes the skills of making the indigenous foods of Omaj Ashi, Fesenjan stew, and Jaghur Baghur.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

