Freestylers win two gold and one silver in Asian qualifying

TEHRAN – Yones Emami at the 74kg and Mohammadhossein Mohammadian at the 97kg won two gold medals at the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament while Amirmohammad Yazdani claimed a silver at the 65kg on Sunday.

Emami took the title when Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (UZB) defaulted, and Mohammadian received a forfeit from Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Magomed Ibragimov (UZB) at 97kg.

Mohammadian, who returned from a four-year doping ban, said he will try to live up to the Iranian tradition of excellence in the 97kg class set by the legendary two-time world champion Reza Yazdani.

"Definitely I feel the pressure of replicating what Reza Yazdani did for Iran at 97," Mohammadian said. "I have forgotten about the bad times when I was banned for four years and now I am only training to win gold at the Olympics. That is the only thing that will satisfy me after what happened."

Yazdani lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev 15-13 at the 65kg final and won a silver medal.

The Iranian trio had qualified for Tokyo with victories in the semifinals in the afternoon session in Almaty, Kazakhstan.