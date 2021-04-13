Iranian ambassador congratulates Iraqis on Ramadan arrival 

TEHRAN — In a message on Tuesday Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad, congratulated the Iraqi government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

Masjedi wished health and happiness to the two brotherly nations of Iran and Iraq, and wished progress and comfort to the two friendly and neighboring countries.

In a part of his message, he wished the two countries to expand constructive relations in all economic, political and cultural fields.

The holy month of Ramadan starts on Wednesday.

