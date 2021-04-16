Iran ambassador consults with Iraqi justice minister 

TEHRAN — Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Iraq, met with Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammad, Iraq’s minister of justice, on Friday to discuss expansion of judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Masjedi thanked the Iraqi judiciary for its cooperation in transferring Iranian prisoners in Iraq to the country and presented an invitation from Iranian Minister of Justice Seyed Alireza Avaei to Abdul Sattar Mohammad to visit Iran.

As part of the judicial cooperation between the two countries and with the pursuit of the Iranian embassy in Iraq, last week more than 40 Iranian prisoners were transferred to the country to serve the rest of their sentences in Iran.

SA/PA

