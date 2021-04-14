60% enrichment is response to mischiefs against Iran, Rouhani says 

TEHRAN — President Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran’s decision to enrich uranium to a purity of 60 percent and install IR6 centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear plant were a response to mischiefs against Iran, declaring that all Iran’s activities are peaceful and under the supervision of the UN nuclear watchdog.

“If the Zionists conspire against our nation, we will respond. This (60% uranium enrichment) is the first step,” Rouhani told during a cabinet meeting.

On Sunday morning a sabotage attack took place at the Natanz nuclear facility, a move which is considered a “war crime” in terms of international law.

Iran considers the Zionist regime of Israel as the prime suspect for the sabotage.

Rouhani added, “The fact that we have stated that we will operate IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz or we will increase enrichment to 60 percent, this is the answer to your malice. You cannot conspire against the Iranian nation and commit crimes in Natanz. When you commit a crime, we cut your hand.”

Rouhani went on to describe sabotage in Natanz as “nuclear terrorism.”

Writing on his Twitter account on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said, “Deliberate targeting of a safeguarded nuclear facility—w/ high risk of indiscriminate release of radioactive material—is nuclear terrorism & a war crime Israel threatened and now boasts about action to prevent restoration of JCPOA after US election.”

“Iran will not stand still”

Rouhani stated that Iran will not stand still and watch countries conspire against it.

The president said installing IR-6 centrifuges and increasing the level of uranium enrichment to 60% are proofs that Iran is not passive.

“We cut your hands, one with IR-6 and one with 60%. It is clear that we do not stand still.”

The president explained that all Iran’s nuclear activities are legal and under the supervision of the IAEA, reiterating that the Islamic Republic will not deviate from the legal path.

“What we were supposed to do in 20 days or a month, we are doing now and we will give you the answer,” he said.

All analysts and officials are unanimous in their view that the sabotage in the nuclear facility is intended to undermine the Vienna talks to restore the nuclear agreement.

Israel has since autumn of 2020 openly threatened to carry out operations to prevent the restoration of the nuclear deal.

“If the Zionists take action against our nation, we will respond. They got the first answer. The first answer was that if you have a problem with IR-1 (centrifuges) on the ground, we will not put IR-1 (centrifuges) anymore, but we will collect them and put IR-6 (centrifuges) in their place, so that you cannot, with your malice prevent us from having this power and technology.”

“We enter the negotiations with fuller hands”

Addressing the adversaries of Iran, President Rouhani said, “You want to empty our hands in the negotiations, but we will enter the negotiations with a fuller hand. Our response in Natanz was that instead of IR-1, we would use IR-6 and instead of 3.67% enrichment we would do 60% enrichment, but at the same time our activities will definitely be peaceful and under the supervision of the (International Atomic Energy) Agency.”

In a letter to the UN secretary general on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the sabotage “could have become a human and environmental catastrophe.”

In his letter, Zarif said this “war crime” must not go unpunished given its high risk of releasing dangerous materials.

“The deliberate targeting of a highly sensitive safeguarded nuclear facility—with the high risk of potential release of radioactive material—constitutes reckless criminal nuclear terrorism,” Zarif said in part of his letter.

Iran’s chief diplomat added, “Considering the possible indiscriminate human and environmental consequences of this international crime, those who planned, ordered, participated and carried out this cowardly act committed a grave war crime; one that must not go unpunished. Any power with knowledge of, or acquiescence in, this act must also be held accountable as an accomplice to this war crime.”

"We are negotiating based on the framework assigned by the Leader"

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said Iran is not in hurry to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Deputy foreign ministers and political directors from Iran and the p4+1 group held talks in Vienna on April 6 and 9 in Vienna on how to put the nuclear deal - officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - back on track. The next round of talks, which are mainly technical, are set to be held on Thursday.

The United States is also involved in the talks indirectly.

"We are in no hurry to conclude the negotiations. The framework of our negotiations has been clearly defined by the Leader of the Revolution, and we are moving forward accordingly."

Speaking at the cabinet, Rouhani added the United States should end the “economic war” on Iran.

He insisted that Iran’s position toward a revitalization of the 2015 nuclear deal is clear.

"Our words are clear. We say that the United States should return to the same year that it signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action; that is the year 2015."

He added, "As soon as the United States implements changes, and we see that the changes are verifiable and operational, we will act immediately."

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif called on U.S. President Donald Trump to choose between the nuclear deal concluded during President Barack Obama or the one pursued by Donald Trump.

“@POTUS must choose: either the deal Obama made, or failed economic terrorism of Trump,” Zarif remarked.

