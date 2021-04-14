E3 express ‘grave concerns’ over Iran’s nuclear decisions 

TEHRAN — The United Kingdom, France and Germany, known as E3, on Wednesday expressed concern over Iran’s latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.

The E3 described the decision as “a serious development.”

“In light of recent developments, we reject all escalatory measures by any actor, and we call upon Iran not to further complicate the diplomatic process,” the E3 said.

The European trio also expressed their concerns over Iran’s decision to install a further 1,000 centrifuges at its Natanz site, calling it “contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.”

In an interview with ISNA on Wednesday, Ali Akbar Salehi explained that the 60% enrichment is to produce various radiopharmaceuticals.

President Rouhani also said on Wednesday that all Iran’s nuclear activities are legal and under the supervision of the IAEA.

