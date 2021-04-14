Paulo Coelho praises Iranian village for naming alleys after masterpieces of world literature

TEHRAN – Paulo Coelho, Brazilian writer who is immensely popular among Persian readers, has praised an Iranian village for naming its alleys after the masterpieces of world literature.

The Rural Council in Rasulabad, a village with Kurdish population in the western Iranian province of Hamedan, has selected Coelho’s “The Alchemist”, Persian poet Sadi’s Gulistan and Bustan, Persian poet Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s “The Little Prince”, Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude” to name its alleys.

In addition, “‘Quiet Flows the Don’ by Russian writer Mikhail Alexandrovich Sholokhov and ‘The Green Mile’ by American writer Stephen King have adorned the village’s alleys,” Coelho wrote in his Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The initiative by book readers and literature lovers has given Rasoul Abad village a unique status and has made it known in the region,” he noted.

The Tehran Times published a report about the initiative in Rasulabad on Monday.

The initiative was launched two years ago by Qobad Yari, a member of the Rasulabad Rural Council, after he saw the villagers’ great deal of interest in reading, the Persian service of the IRNA said on Wednesday.

Therefore, he with supports from a number of other rural officials decided to name 30 alleys in the village after the masterpieces of world literature.

The signs of the alleys designed and created by Hamed Saniei-Aram bear the titles of the masterpieces inscribed in Persian, English and Kurdish.

“The Witch of Portobello”, “The Zahir”, “Manual of the Warrior of Light”, “Veronika Decides to Die”, “Aleph”, “Adultery”, “The Spy”, “Hippie”, “The Archer” and several other books by Coelho have been published in Persian. At least, three Persian translations of his “The Alchemist” have so far been published in Iran.

He visited Tehran and Shiraz, the southern Iranian city that is home to the mausoleums of the great Persian poet Sadi and Hafez, in 2000.

Photo: A sign bearing the title of Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist” is seen on a wall in the Iranian village of Rasulabad. (Paulo Coelho’s Instagram)

MMS

