Sabotage at Natanz must be pursued internationally, says Natanz MP

TEHRAN — Representative of the people of Natanz in the parliament said on Wednesday that the sabotage at the Natanz nuclear plant must be pursued internationally through legal channels, suggesting that the international community must be held accountable for this act.

Speaking to ISNA, Rahmatollah Firouz Abadi described the incident as “a sabotage act done out of ignorance.”

He called on the government and the intelligence system to uproot such malicious acts and identify local and foreign agents behind it.

The MP predicted that this act “will not end here and the details” must be clarified “and agents must be identified.”

Firouz Abadi remarked, “If, after examining the dimensions of this incident, the officials and the responsible bodies come to the conclusion that the Zionist regime was behind this incident, they should be given a decisive and deterrent response. Even if necessary, retaliatory action must be taken against them.”

Sabotage in the Natanz nuclear site occurred on Sunday morning. Israeli media claimed that Mossad has conducted the attack.

An official at the Iranian Intelligence Ministry has said the saboteur has been identified.

SA/PA

