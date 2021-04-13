Youth Union of Turkey condemns terrorist act at Natanz site

TEHRAN — In a letter to the Beautiful Peace’s International Institute for Human Rights, the Youth Union of Turkey has condemned the terrorist act at the Natanz nuclear site in Iran, thanking Tehran for continuing to enrich uraniu

In the letter to Saman Niazi, vice president of the Beautiful Peace institute, union president Yildirim Gencer bashed the Western media for propagating sabotage at the Natanz site as “incident”, calling for condemnation of the act by international authorities.

“Iran's determination to develop nuclear technology is a sign of the country's determination to stand up to imperialist sanctions,” Gencer wrote.

Youth Union of Turkey is an organization founded in 2006. It contains 65 student clubs and societies from over 40 Turkish universities.

SA/PA

