Yemen’s National Salvation Government, Ansarallah condemn sabotage act at Natanz 

TEHRAN — Both Yemen’s National Salvation Government (NSG) and the political office of the Ansarallah movement have strongly condemned the sabotage attack on the Natanz enrichment facility.

According to Al Masirah, Ansarallah issued a statement called it a “cowardly” act and said Iran has the right to appropriately respond to perpetrators of the mischievous act.

In another part of the statement issued on Wednesday, the movement added the United States, which is full of nuclear arsenals with a “criminal history”, and Israel as its “child”, have “no right to worry about Iran's peaceful nuclear program.”

Ansarallah also stressed that Iran's nuclear program is an example of an independent will.

An official at the NSG Foreign Ministry also expressed support for Iran’s security and stability, saying his country is standing by Tehran’s side.

He also said the sabotage was carried out with the aim of derailing the current negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

This is an action that endangers the security of the region and the world, he added.

In his weekly press briefing on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site “nuclear terrorism” and a “crime against humanity.”

Ali Rabiei, spokesman for the Iranian government, also stressed that “the punishment will be carried out in the land of the aggressor."

