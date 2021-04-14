UNFPA introduces new representative to Iran

TEHRAN – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) appointed Sathya Doraiswamy as a new representative to Iran, ISNA reported.

The new representative of the UNFPA met Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday to present his credentials at the beginning of his mission in Iran.

According to the Iran UN website, Doraiswamy has over 20 years of experience in academia, government, NGOs, and in the United Nations (UNHCR and UNFPA). He holds a Ph.D. in Health from the University of Bath, UK, and has worked and taught in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and West Asia in various capacities.

Doraiswamy replaced Leila Joudane, former UNFPA Representative to Iran.

Joudane in November 2020 said that Iran's successful experiences such as free vaccination and control of the coronavirus pandemic in the face of sanctions in centers covered by the Welfare Organization can be a good example for other countries.

