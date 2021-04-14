Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned Asian champions

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the title of the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Pejman Poshtam, last year's silver medalist at 77kg, walked off with the gold this time without a fight, as Daler Rrza Zade (TJK) defaulted due to injury, wiping away his chance to become Tajikistan's first-ever Asian champion in Greco.

A new Iranian face on the international scene emerged victorious in unheralded Nasser Alizadeh, who claimed the 87kg gold with a 3-1 victory Atabek Azisbekov (KGZ), who had to settle for the third Asian silver medal of his career.

At the 97kg, Mehdi Bali won the gold by beating Seungjun Kim from South Korea.

In the 130kg final, 2019 world junior and U23 champion Aliakbar Yousofi picked up his first major senior title when he scored two takedowns in the final two minutes to defeat Alimkhan Syzdykov (KAZ) 5-1.

Mehdi Mohsennejhad claimed a silver at the 60kg and Meysam Dalkhani wrestled with Kazakhstan’s Sultan Assetuly and lost to him 8-3 in the final bout at the 63kg.

Poya Dadmarz won a bronze medal at the 55kg weight category. Hossein Asadi clinched a bronze at the 67kg. And Amin Kaviyaninejhad also seized a bronze medal at the 72kg.