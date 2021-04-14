Dangerous spiral unleashed by nuclear terrorism can only be contained by lifting sanctions: Zarif

TEHRAN – In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the “nuclear terrorism” at the Natanz nuclear site “has unleashed a dangerous spiral that can only be contained” by ending the “economic terrorism” that started against Iran during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Now Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris have a clear choice and that is either restore the Obama era nuclear deal or follow Trump’s “maximum failure” campaign, Zarif asserted.

The chief diplomat, who helped craft the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA- said there is “no alternative” other than choosing one of these two approaches.

At the same time, Zarif warned the Biden administration that “no much time” left to revive the nuclear deal.

PA/PA