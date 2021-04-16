Iranian scientists produce 60% enriched uranium: parliament speaker

TEHRAN — In a tweet on Friday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the parliament, congratulated the Iranian nation on enriching uranium to 60% purity.

At 00:40 midnight on Friday, the young Iranian scientists were able to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity with their beliefs in God, the parliament speaker stated.

He congratulated the Iranian nation, describing the will of the Iranian nation as “miraculous”.

The senior lawmaker pointed out that the country will defy all conspiracies.

President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the decision to enrich uranium to the level of 60 percent is a response to sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility. Rouhani called the sabotage attack “mischievous”.

On Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian top negotiator told the press in Vienna that Iran will start enriching uranium to up to 60%.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), also confirmed the announcement that experts have produced uranium to the purity of 60 percent at the Natanz facility.

In an interview with ISNA on Wednesday, Salehi told ISNA that the 60% enriched uranium would be used to produce various types of radiopharmaceuticals.

