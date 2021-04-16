Rouhani criticizes Europeans for misconception about Iran’s nuclear decision 

TEHRAN — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday harshly criticized the European countries for their recent comments on Iran’s nuclear activities, saying Europeans have formulated a wrong perception about Iran’s nuclear activities.

The Europeans have expressed concerns about Iran’s move to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity in response to an act of sabotage at the Natanz nuclear plant.

Rouhani said that the Europeans have said that with one move, Iran can increase its enrichment from 60 percent to 90 percent, “but what you have in mind is that we pave the way for a bomb.”

The president added, “Today we can do 90% enrichment and we will do it if we want to, but our nuclear activity is peaceful and we are not looking for a nuclear bomb. You have been looking for a nuclear bomb and every year, you build and store new bombs.”

He said that this accusation is pointed at the Europeans themselves.

Opening a number of oil projects through a videoconference, Rouhani reiterated Iran’s long-held position, saying, "Any day you return to your commitments, we will return to our commitments and stop enriching 60% and return to 3.67% enrichment. Iran has shown that it promises manfully, and you have shown that your promise is invalid. You do not want to worry about Iran. Iran has moved bravely and morally and is committed to its commitments.”

SA/PA



