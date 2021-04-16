Tehran calls Washington’s sanctions on Russia a wrong move 

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions against Russia is a wrong move and completely unacceptable.

He added, “Apparently, the U.S. government's addiction to sanctions against other countries under false pretenses has become an institutionalized approach in this country, and the change of administrations has not had an effect on correcting this attitude.”

Biden’s administration placed further sanctions on Russia on Thursday and officially blamed the country's premier intelligence service for alleged sophisticated hacking operation that compromised American government agencies and the nation's largest corporations.

The sanctions included steps designed to make it more difficult for Russia to participate in the global economy.

