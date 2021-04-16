Iran expresses ‘grave concern’ over recent events in Iraq

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday expressed grave concern over the events in the past few days in Iraq, particularly a car explosion at Baghdad, which left four people killed and 20 wounded.

He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the security, stability and territorial integrity of Iraq, and strongly rejects any action that threatens these inviolable principles."

Khatibzadeh added, "Iraq is moving in the direction of active internal development and activism and playing a constructive role in the region, but some are trying to prevent the realization of these goals in Iraq through explosions, terrorist acts, inciting insecurity and crisis-creating actions."

The spokesman further stated that the Islamic Republic believes that Iraq, given its capabilities, can leave behind these difficult days.

"We consider the security and stability of Iraq an integral part of security and stability in Iran and the region.”

Expressing Iran’s support for Iraq, he said, “Supporting the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq, we will not hesitate to help.”

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Erbil International Airport was hit on Thursday by an explosive-laden drone.

The Iraqi people were still shocked by the Erbil incident when another bad news emerged as a car bomb in Sadr City in Baghdad left four people killed and 20 wounded.



SA/PA

