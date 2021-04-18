96% of Iran’s population enjoy natural gas

TEHRAN- The managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said that 96 percent of the country’s population enjoy natural gas at the present.

Emphasizing the need to pay attention to the stability of the network, the creation and use of processes, Hasan Montazer Torbati said: "Iran's 96 percent of population benefitting from natural gas is a unique statistic in the world."

“Now that everyone recognizes NIGC as a leading organization, our task is much heavier, because now with 96 percent of the country's population benefiting from gas, which is a unique statistic in the world, we should think more about network stability and processes and creation so that we will have a better and more dynamic organization”, the official further stressed.

As reported last week, the government has proposed to allocate 15 trillion rials (about $357.14 million) for the supply of natural gas to over 8,000 villages across the country during the next Iranian calendar year 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021).

The mentioned budget will be spent on new gas supply projects in rural areas, and for the completion of semi-finished gas supply projects across the county with Sistan-Balouchestan, Hormozgan, South Khorasan, and Kerman provinces, as well as Khour and Biabanak cities, being the priorities.

