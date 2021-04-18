Bronze Age pottery jar discovered, seized in Alborz

TEHRAN - The commander of the Alborz Province’s Cultural Heritage Preservation Unit announced the discovery and seizure of a Bronze Age pottery jar in the capital city of Karaj.

People reported of a historical object in a house, Alifath Fathian said on Saturday, adding that the forces of the protection unit were sent to investigate the case at the announced place.

According to preliminary studies, the discovered object is a pottery jar belonging to the Middle Bronze Age, he noted.

"With the cooperation of the forces of the Preservation Unit, the historical object was handed over to the related authorities in order to take the necessary measures," Fathian concluded.