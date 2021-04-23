Annual steel ingot output exceeds 22.5m tons

TEHRAN – Iran’s major steel producers have managed to produce over 22.54 million tons of steel ingots in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), registering an eight percent rise year on year.

As IRNA reported, the mentioned companies produced over 2.04 million tons of steel ingots in the last month of the previous year (February 19-March 20), 17 percent more than the figure for the same month in the preceding year.

As reported, Mobarakeh Steel Company had the best performance with a production of 9.8 million tons of the mentioned product while the highest production growth was registered by Sirjan Steel World Company with 141 percent growth.

The country’s major steel producers also manufactured 14.588 million tons of steel products last year to register a three-percent rise year on year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company was the biggest producer of such products among the country’s top companies with 8.032 million tons of output, followed by Sirjan Steel World Company.

Rebars, rectangles, belts and coils, wide sheets, galvanized sheets, and beams were the main steel products manufactured by the mentioned companies.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

Iran is currently the tenth largest steelmaker in the world and is estimated to climb to seventh place by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

According to the former Acting Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Hossein Modares Khiabani, the production capacity of the country's steel chain increased from 123 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended in March 2014) to 230 million tons in the previous year (ended on March 20).

