Tribeca Film Festival picks “The Ballad of a White Cow”

TEHRAN – “The Ballad of a White Cow” co-directed by Iranian filmmakers Behtash Sanaeiha and Maryam Moqaddam will go on screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The film is about Mina, a young woman who lives alone with her deaf child while her husband had been executed for a murder charge a year ago. She tries to get her life together, take good care of her child and make both ends meet. However, her life gets more sorrowful when she finds out that her husband was innocent.

As Mina battles for a public apology from the judges who served her husband’s death sentence, a stranger, Reza, appears on her doorstep, explaining that he has come to repay a debt he owes to Babak. Mina gradually opens up to him, unaware of the terrible secret tying them together.

“The Ballad of a White Cow” is the story of a woman’s struggle for justice, recognition, and independence in the world of today.

After “Acid Rain,” Moqaddam and Sanaeiha co-wrote and co-directed 2018’s multi-prized doc feature, “The Invincible Diplomacy of Mr. Naderi”.

“The Ballad of a White Cow” is their second joint feature as co-directors. It is produced by Gholamreza Musavi and Etienne de Ricaud.

The film will be screened at the Tribeca Critics’ Week, a section of the festival that presents a curated slate of feature films from film critics including Eric Kohn, Hunter Harris, and Tre’vell Anderson.

“Ailey” by Jamila Wignot and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” Mariem Pérez Riera, both from the U.S. will also go on screen in this section.

“The Ballad of a White Cow” has also been selected for the official competition of the 71st Berlin International Film Festival in June.

Back in February, Totem Films, a Paris-based international sales and co-production company, announced that it purchased the rights to sell the film and it brought the drama to the market at the European Film Market (EFM) in early March.

Tribeca Film Festival will run from June 9 to 20.

Photo: A scene from “The Ballad of the White Cow” by Behtash Sanaeiha and Maryam Moqaddam.

ABU/MG